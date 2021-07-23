I-376 Parkway East Lighting Maintenance Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing highway sign maintenance work on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Sunday night, July 25 weather permitting.

Lighting maintenance work will occur in various locations on I-376 in both directions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night, July 29. Crews from Bronder Technical Services, Inc. will conduct outage investigations and conduit and wire repairs. Single-lane restrictions will occur as needed on I-376 between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Work will not begin in the outbound direction until one hour after the end of any Pirate home game.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #