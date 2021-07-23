$23.9 Million Approved for Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Rehabilitation Project

Allegheny County – July 23, 2021 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senators from Allegheny County including Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Senator Wayne Fontana and Senator Lindsey Williams announced the approval of a $23,970,000 loan for the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (PWSA) from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

“This investment strengthens the overall infrastructure of our city. Well maintained systems eliminate overflows into waterways, mitigate against sinkholes, and allow for the proper funneling of sewage and stormwater away from where we live and work. It may not always be top of mind for residents, but the functionality of our sewer systems ensures the functionality of our cities,” said Senator Costa.

The loan will be used to replace and rehabilitate approximately 22 miles of wastewater collection lines in an existing system that serves 81,958 residential customers. The collection lines run through Homewood, Squirrel Hill, Maytide, Marshall-Shadeland, Spring Garden and Highland Park.

“This funding will continue the modernization of the City’s water and wastewater infrastructure. Improved infrastructure lowers the odds of service interruptions, water quality issues, and steep customer rate hikes,” said Senator Fontana.

“Residents in these neighborhoods have experienced significant problems caused by sinkholes, sewage backups, and waterline breaks,” said Senator Williams. “I’m glad to see PWSA and PENNVEST prioritizing investment in infrastructure where it is most needed and can make the most difference in the lives of our residents.”

PENNVEST serves communities and citizens of Pennsylvania by funding sewer, storm water and drinking water projects. These projects not only contribute to improving Pennsylvania’s environment and the health of its people, but also provide opportunities for economic growth and jobs for Pennsylvania’s workers. More information is available on the PENNVEST website: https://www.pennvest.pa.gov.

###