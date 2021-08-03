Trif & Modugno LLC Wins a landmark Public Bidding Case in New Jersey
MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trif & Modugno LLC – a leading full-service regional law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, renowned for providing exceptional strategic guidance for its client – recently won a landmark public bidding case in New Jersey.
The case arises out of the Bergen County Improvement Authority and Bergen County’s decision to issue a solicitation, pursuant to the Local Redevelopment Housing Law, for the substantial restoration of the Bergen County Justice Center without public bidding as required by the Local Public Contracts Law.
After hearing the case, a state appellate court found that Bergen County and the Improvement Authority had failed to adhere to the New Jersey public bidding requirements, ending the proposed $80 million renovations of the Bergen County Justice Center.
“We are pleased with the state appellate court’s decision and the relief that decision provides to our client, the taxpayers, and other contractors engaged in public works,” said Greg Trif. “It is our hope that future public works projects will be solicited and awarded in compliance with the law.”
SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY
APPELLATE DIVISION
DOCKET NO. A-2201-20
A-2202-20
