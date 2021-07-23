DHEC Analysis: More than 90 Percent of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths in June were Among Unvaccinated Residents

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE JULY 23, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following an analysis that revealed the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the first two weeks of June were among residents who were not fully vaccinated, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) discovered similar results when looking at provisional data for the entire month.

From June 1-30:

5,344 cases were reported Of those where vaccine status was able to be determined (n=3312), 3079 (93%) were considered not fully vaccinated.

243 COVID-related hospitalizations were reported Of those where vaccine status was able to be determined (n=167), 143 (86%) were considered not fully vaccinated.

39 COVID-related deaths were reported Of those where vaccine status was able to be determined (n=21), 19 (90%) were considered not fully vaccinated.



“This data is further proof that vaccinations save lives,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “We can’t stress this enough: eligible residents should protect themselves and their loved ones by getting fully vaccinated. Full vaccination is achieved two weeks after a person gets their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot of Janssen. That two-week period is significant because it allows the vaccine to reach full efficacy, giving an individual the best chance to stave off the virus and its impacts if a breakthrough case occurs.”

Additionally, South Carolina has had 542 breakthrough cases to date. While people who have been fully vaccinated can get COVID-19 infection, the illness is much less severe.

DHEC will continue releasing this provisional data on a routine basis.

DHEC strongly encourages every eligible person to get their COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible; including people who already had COVID-19. DHEC and the CDC recommend this because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Studies have shown that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19. Learn more about why getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting infected. Vaccines are available for ages 12 and up and are the number one way to end the pandemic by protecting individuals from the virus and its variants.

Visit DHEC’s information page for more information on the vaccines, and the locator page to schedule a vaccine appointment.

