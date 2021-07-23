Reputable Stillwater, Oklahoma Pest Control Service Celebrates 8 Years in Business

/EIN News/ -- Stillwater, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stillwater-based Hansen Pest Control has now been faithfully serving those in that area of Oklahoma for over 8-years. It’s a milestone that the company is very proud of and wanted to share. This business has been built around such services as offering free pest control inspections and Hansen Pest Control has established a reputation for giving its clients peace of mind that they no longer have to worry about their uninvited pests. They service the indoor and outdoor pest control needs of both residential and commercial customers.

The company owner, Ryan Hansen, says, “Wow, it’s hard to believe that we having been meeting and exceeding the pest control needs of those in the Stillwater area for over 8-years now. When I first started this business, I knew if I worked hard and treated my customers the right way, that I had a good chance for success. So, to have gained and retained customers each year in business is something that I am very proud of. It’s what keeps me just as excited to work each day today as I was when I first started back in 2013.”

Hansen stated that there are other reasons for his company’s success besides just hard work and great customer service. That includes always staying up to date on the latest and best pest control methods. He also cares deeply for both his 2-legged and 4-legged customers. Evidence of that is he only uses pest control treatments that are people-and-pet friendly. They also pledge to their customers that they will get timely, affordable, and impactful pest control services. The company owner added that they are a licensed, insured, and local business that honors all of its contracts, obligations, and warranties.

The company owner went on to talk about some of the pest control services that they either started with or have added throughout their 8-years in business. One of the most popular of which is their heat treatments for bed bugs which have been proven to be very effective. He says no one deserves to have their sleep and comfort disturbed by these hard to eliminate pests and they are more than happy to help customers get rid of them. Another specialty that Hansen mentioned was spider and scorpion control. It’s something that many of their customers with toddlers and small children often request them to do for obvious reasons. He says that their flea and tick control services fall into this category too. Among the other services that Hansen Pest Control offers include cockroach, rodent, and ant control. They are also very good when it comes to addressing the problems caused by such wasps as mud daubers, red hornets, and yellow jackets when they take up residence on someone’s property.

In its 8 years of existence, Hansen Pest Control has provided service to numerous customers. Many of which have lauded the company’s pest control methods in the form of glowing reviews. Karen Keim wrote, “I've had Ryan come out to my house 3 times: once for cockroaches and twice for a bed bug scare. He assured me both times for the bed bugs that I didn't have any after he did a thorough inspection. Also, even though he didn't make any money to check my house for bed bugs on two separate occasions, he never rushed through it and takes his time to explain everything! He is very patient, calm, understanding, honest, fairly priced, and always answers his phone or returns calls quickly! Not only is he a professional exterminator, but he's also just an overall good guy!” In another 5-star review, Dan Block stated, “We have had Ryan Hansen over to spray a couple of times. He did an excellent job. He stands by his work and was happy to answer the questions we had. Very professional, polite, and courteous. He really does care about his customers. We highly recommend Hansen Pest Control!” Twelve more reviews such as these can be seen on the company’s Google Maps Business Listing and all of them rate the company 5 out of a possible 5-stars.

Those in Stillwater and the surrounding areas that would like more information on this now 8-year old pest control service can call them, send them an email, or they can fill out the free inspection for that’s found on their website’s homepage.

