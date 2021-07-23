MEXC Continues CSR Dedication and Contributes 500,000 RMB, Boosting Zhengzhou Flood Relief’s Efforts

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Global , a Singapore-based exchange taking crypto to the next level, always has a heart for giving back to the community whenever possible. Recently, the crypto trading platform has offered to give 500,000 RMB to help and bring a bit of light to all those affected by the severe flooding situation in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou.



Per the latest reports from the South China Morning Post , the city was hit by the heaviest rain in decades this past week. Residents have started a slow recovery after enduring the devastating floods that killed at least 25 people and displaced over 1.24 million. The report says that the flooding almost crippled Zhengzhou by damaging electricity lines and water supplies.

The funds donated will go a long way in helping mobilize relief efforts to help the city get back on its feet.

MEXC Supports the Red Cross Society of Zhengzhou

Given the current natural disaster which stretches across Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province, many overseas companies have since moved in to help local residents affected by the calamity by offering essentials such as food, medication and clothing.

On July 23, MEXC donated RMB 500,000 to the Red Cross Society of Zhengzhou, and the funds have already been credited. MEXC Vice President Katherine Deng confirmed that her exchange had disbursed the donation.

Katherine Deng, MEXC VP also added that "Even though technology is continuously evolving, there are still such impactful disasters which can completely discourage anybody. When we heard of this critical situation, we immediately thought of focusing our resources and supporting those impacted as best as we can."

A Crypto Exchange that Instills Social Responsibility to Society!

MEXC regularly formulates special task forces to deal with various relief efforts across the world. For instance, in May of this year, the exchange mobilized a charitable task force to provide essential items to combat the Covid-19 crisis in India.

The task force set up workstations in multiple Indian cities, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, from where it distributes essentials such as food and face masks.

The exchange also reached out to popular Indian influencers who played a massive role in facilitating aid distribution efforts to those worst affected by the pandemic.

The initiative proves MEXC exchange's credentials as a crypto platform committed to positively impacting the lives of folks facing difficult times worldwide.

