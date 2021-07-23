Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Cruelty to a Child, False Information to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302736

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau                            

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                         

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/17/21 at approximately 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 84 Spider Web Farm Road, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child, False Information to Police

 

ACCUSED: Troy Bennett                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/08/21 Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Middlesex Barracks began an investigation into potential child abuse occurring at the residence located at 84 Spider Web Farm Road in the town of Williamstown. Over the course of the investigation it was discovered that  separate incident occurred on 07/17/21 involving one of the children being assaulted by Bennett. Subsequent investigation revealed that Bennett had repeatedly assaulted the child while they were in his care. Additionally, during the investigation Bennette had provided false information in an attempt to divert the investigation away from him. On 07/23/21 Bennett came to the Middlesex Barracks and received a citation to appear at the Orange Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/28/21 to answer to the charges of Cruelty to a Child and False Information to Police. The Vermont Department of Corrections ordered Bennett to be held due to a furlough violation and he was subsequently transported to the North East Correctional Facility where he was lodged.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/21 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: North East Correctional Facility    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648

 

