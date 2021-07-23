Middlesex Barracks/Cruelty to a Child, False Information to Police
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302736
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/17/21 at approximately 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 84 Spider Web Farm Road, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child, False Information to Police
ACCUSED: Troy Bennett
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/08/21 Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Middlesex Barracks began an investigation into potential child abuse occurring at the residence located at 84 Spider Web Farm Road in the town of Williamstown. Over the course of the investigation it was discovered that separate incident occurred on 07/17/21 involving one of the children being assaulted by Bennett. Subsequent investigation revealed that Bennett had repeatedly assaulted the child while they were in his care. Additionally, during the investigation Bennette had provided false information in an attempt to divert the investigation away from him. On 07/23/21 Bennett came to the Middlesex Barracks and received a citation to appear at the Orange Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/28/21 to answer to the charges of Cruelty to a Child and False Information to Police. The Vermont Department of Corrections ordered Bennett to be held due to a furlough violation and he was subsequently transported to the North East Correctional Facility where he was lodged.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/21 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: North East Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: (802)229-9191
Fax: (802)229-2648