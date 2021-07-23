Northbound Freeport Road Ramp to the Highland Park Bridge Permanent Closure Begins Monday in Sharpsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the permanent closure of the ramp from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will be implemented Monday morning, July 26 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, the ramp from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge will permanently close to traffic. The closed ramp will be utilized as a pedestrian detour while the structure over Freeport Road is reconstructed. Future phases of construction to the Freeport Road/Highland Park Bridge interchange will accommodate traffic in both directions of Freeport Road. In the meantime, northbound Freeport Road traffic to the Highland Park Bridge will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge

From northbound Freeport Road, continue past the permanently closed ramp

Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh

Take the left-hand ramp to South 8 Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6)

Follow the ramp to the Highland Park Bridge

End detour

Additionally, single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of Freeport Road at the overhead structure at the Highland Park Bridge. Crews will conduct reconstruction work on the structure, ramp reconstruction work, and utility work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

