Southbound Broad Street (Route 611) Ramp to I-95 South Reopens Following Bridge Repair in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The ramp from southbound Broad Street (Route 611) to southbound Interstate 95 in Philadelphia reopened this morning, July 23, following the completion of bridge repair under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, Interstate 295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The ramp had been closed since March 4.

Repairs to the 13 structures under this project include replacing rocker bearings, frozen sliding plate bearings and deck expansion joints; cleaning and painting steel beams; repairing substructure concrete; and reconstructing bearing pedestals.

In addition, the project includes the replacement of 24 high mast light poles along the I-95 corridor in Philadelphia and Delaware counties.

Driscoll Construction Company, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the $33.9 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Construction is expected to finish in late 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

