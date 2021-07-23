Statement from Sen. Karla May Regarding Supreme Court Ruling on Medicaid Expansion

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, today issued the following statement regarding the Missouri Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Medicaid expansion:
“This is great news for Missourians all across our state. The people made their voices loud and clear in August of 2020 when they voted to expand Medicaid, and so too has the Supreme Court with this unanimous decision. I hope now we can get on with the important work of saving lives by ensuring some of the most vulnerable in our state have access to quality and affordable health care. ”
