Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) Strategic Partner Colosseum Cards Announces Graffiti Kings Collaboration
SPARKS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the ”Company”) (OTC:MNIZ) is pleased to inform its shareholders that strategic partner Colosseum Cards has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with cutting edge media player Graffiti Kings.
The MOU will cover: 1) creation and distribution of various NFTs including a specific Colosseum Cards & Graffiti Kings co-branded series, 2) execution of urban domination campaign, i.e., wall murals dominating high footfall and “high eyeball” areas close to major stadia in major European cities.
Graffiti Kings is a recognised leader in the media space, with a distinguished client list and work portfolio. More information can be found at: www.graffitikings.co.uk
Gen2 Technologies is pleased to continue to update its shareholders on the significant progress being made at Colosseum Cards – of which Gen2 owns a 5% equity stake. Colosseum Cards is currently in discussions with top, major European clubs and in parallel with key individual players, for the securing of licensing rights to support its upcoming initial NFT drop and roll-out of its leading-edge Fantasy League platform. The market for NFT sports collectibles is growing rapidly and has been validated by the $3.8bn valuation applied to direct competitor Sorare’s recent circa $500m fundraising. Management at Gen2 Technologies believes that Colosseum Cards’ differentiated and in ways superior proposition can offer substantial material upside on favourable risk-adjusted terms for MNIZ shareholders.
For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com
Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), aims to be a leader in the next phase of the digital age. Leveraging a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) covering camera, radio, distribution and blockchain technology, Gen2 Technologies will offer a superior user experience addressing a number of use cases across consumer, corporate and governmental end-markets. Our innovative first-mover Iris Media Network, employing our miniature body-worn Iris cameras, is positioned to disrupt the market for sports content and social media. Our IP focused on eKYC and best of breed aim / click / capture of still and video imagery directly into blockchain-enabled native format aims to address the high-potential of use cases such as digital COVID vaccination cards and superior NFT creation and management platforms.
The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release.
Contact:
michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com
http://twitter.com/@Gen2Technologi1
(440) 597-6150
Daniel Serruya
The MOU will cover: 1) creation and distribution of various NFTs including a specific Colosseum Cards & Graffiti Kings co-branded series, 2) execution of urban domination campaign, i.e., wall murals dominating high footfall and “high eyeball” areas close to major stadia in major European cities.
Graffiti Kings is a recognised leader in the media space, with a distinguished client list and work portfolio. More information can be found at: www.graffitikings.co.uk
Gen2 Technologies is pleased to continue to update its shareholders on the significant progress being made at Colosseum Cards – of which Gen2 owns a 5% equity stake. Colosseum Cards is currently in discussions with top, major European clubs and in parallel with key individual players, for the securing of licensing rights to support its upcoming initial NFT drop and roll-out of its leading-edge Fantasy League platform. The market for NFT sports collectibles is growing rapidly and has been validated by the $3.8bn valuation applied to direct competitor Sorare’s recent circa $500m fundraising. Management at Gen2 Technologies believes that Colosseum Cards’ differentiated and in ways superior proposition can offer substantial material upside on favourable risk-adjusted terms for MNIZ shareholders.
For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com
Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), aims to be a leader in the next phase of the digital age. Leveraging a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) covering camera, radio, distribution and blockchain technology, Gen2 Technologies will offer a superior user experience addressing a number of use cases across consumer, corporate and governmental end-markets. Our innovative first-mover Iris Media Network, employing our miniature body-worn Iris cameras, is positioned to disrupt the market for sports content and social media. Our IP focused on eKYC and best of breed aim / click / capture of still and video imagery directly into blockchain-enabled native format aims to address the high-potential of use cases such as digital COVID vaccination cards and superior NFT creation and management platforms.
The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release.
Contact:
michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com
http://twitter.com/@Gen2Technologi1
(440) 597-6150
Daniel Serruya
Gen2 Technologies Inc
email us here