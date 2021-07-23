Yalgar.com Announces Launch for People Who Want to Rent Out Part of Their Home Without Worry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yalgar.com has launched its new site to connect travelers with hosts who want to rent out a bedroom or part of their home to guests. The idea is to list extra space in one’s home for extra income with a service that will assure security on a financial and personal level.
Other B&B-type sites have had issues with guests taking advantage by hosting large, out-of-control parties or guests who ruin property and amenities because the arrangement did not include a proper, secure contract that protected both guests and hosts. Yalgar.com has gone to great lengths, with high standards, to ensure peace of mind with a security check and refundable security deposit.
“Many people think of listing an extra space in their house to make some extra cash,” said a spokesperson for yalgar.com. “The reason to list with us is because we charge a service fee of just 2.5% to the host and 2.5% to the guest—a total of only 5%—and do all of the verification and security checks for you. We are responsible for customer service and promise that for any reason, all complaints are guaranteed to be resolved in 24 hours. The more that hosts check in new guests, they will receive value-add perks that will be unlocked every time a host ‘hits’ a hosting milestone.” The company also provides $500,000 in insurance coverage to protect hosts’ properties from damage.
The spokesperson continued, “People are hesitant in committing to list a bedroom or section of their home due to the fear of damage and not receiving payment. This issue was solved by a Drexel University student called ‘Yash,’ who built an incredibly secure rental accommodation website, and we have converted it to be a successful and 100% secure site with all possible precautions and agreements to avoid fraudulent activity. When anyone signs up on the site, they automatically agree to a random security check. This helps ensure low service fees of 5% and first-class service.”
Hosts are required to present an official government-issued ID and an official document verifying proof of property ownership. To begin hosting, the owner creates a free listing on the website. Yalgar.com makes listing a property very simple so hosts can take advantage of the site’s features and services. The listed options from which guests can choose include "entire property", "sharing a room", "motels" and “a private room."
Hosts should feel comfortable with any guest who stays at a host property. Yalgar.com provides hosts with instant, sophisticated communication and screening tools. A booking will be accepted only if a host feels 100% confident about guests. Yalgar.com will organize the reservation, screening requirements and messaging.
Yalgar.com encourages its travel hosts to follow these suggestions before confirming a booking:
• Create a rental agreement.
• Require a security deposit that is refundable.
• Install mandatory working cameras located outside the residence at every entry.
• Make an inventory of your possession.
• Do not leave any expensive items on site.
• Always have proof and photos of issues in case of a claim.
Yalgar.com wants hosts and guests to know that its site was “built by the community, for the community.”
For more information, go to https://yalgar.com/
###
Media Relations
Other B&B-type sites have had issues with guests taking advantage by hosting large, out-of-control parties or guests who ruin property and amenities because the arrangement did not include a proper, secure contract that protected both guests and hosts. Yalgar.com has gone to great lengths, with high standards, to ensure peace of mind with a security check and refundable security deposit.
“Many people think of listing an extra space in their house to make some extra cash,” said a spokesperson for yalgar.com. “The reason to list with us is because we charge a service fee of just 2.5% to the host and 2.5% to the guest—a total of only 5%—and do all of the verification and security checks for you. We are responsible for customer service and promise that for any reason, all complaints are guaranteed to be resolved in 24 hours. The more that hosts check in new guests, they will receive value-add perks that will be unlocked every time a host ‘hits’ a hosting milestone.” The company also provides $500,000 in insurance coverage to protect hosts’ properties from damage.
The spokesperson continued, “People are hesitant in committing to list a bedroom or section of their home due to the fear of damage and not receiving payment. This issue was solved by a Drexel University student called ‘Yash,’ who built an incredibly secure rental accommodation website, and we have converted it to be a successful and 100% secure site with all possible precautions and agreements to avoid fraudulent activity. When anyone signs up on the site, they automatically agree to a random security check. This helps ensure low service fees of 5% and first-class service.”
Hosts are required to present an official government-issued ID and an official document verifying proof of property ownership. To begin hosting, the owner creates a free listing on the website. Yalgar.com makes listing a property very simple so hosts can take advantage of the site’s features and services. The listed options from which guests can choose include "entire property", "sharing a room", "motels" and “a private room."
Hosts should feel comfortable with any guest who stays at a host property. Yalgar.com provides hosts with instant, sophisticated communication and screening tools. A booking will be accepted only if a host feels 100% confident about guests. Yalgar.com will organize the reservation, screening requirements and messaging.
Yalgar.com encourages its travel hosts to follow these suggestions before confirming a booking:
• Create a rental agreement.
• Require a security deposit that is refundable.
• Install mandatory working cameras located outside the residence at every entry.
• Make an inventory of your possession.
• Do not leave any expensive items on site.
• Always have proof and photos of issues in case of a claim.
Yalgar.com wants hosts and guests to know that its site was “built by the community, for the community.”
For more information, go to https://yalgar.com/
###
Media Relations
Yalgar.com
email us here