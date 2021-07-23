Dubai to temporarily host Africa Oil Week In 2021; event not being replaced

The Hyve Group (https://Hyve.Group/), organisers of Africa Oil Week, are surprised and concerned about factual inaccuracies carried in various articles, including Sekunjalo Investments’ IOL Business Report (https://bit.ly/3x34M3c), dated 19 July 2021. The publication reported that Africa Oil Week (AOW) was being replaced by Africa Energy Week –which is not true. The information contained in all false media articles pertaining to AOW should have been verified by the organisers, as per the Press Code (https://bit.ly/37anXOl), but was not.

To confirm - Africa Oil Week has temporarily moved to Dubai for the 2021 edition and their mandate remains the same – to stimulate upstream deals and transactions, drive investments into African projects and facilitate new partnerships and networking opportunities as per their 27-year history and legacy.

AOW does not have any partnership or connection to Africa Energy Week, nor the organisers Africa Energy Chamber. The false media articles state that the event would be run in Cape Town, despite events being prohibited due to strict Covid-19 protocols at the time of the publication and for the foreseeable future.

AOW is set to reunite the African upstream industry from 8-11 November in Dubai, with over 57% of countries across the continent sending Ministers of Energy, including: Mauritania, Ghana, Senegal, Namibia, the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The event also hosts industry CEOs across the energy value chain, along with sponsors TotalEnergies, Chevron, ENI, Equinor, Africa Oil Corp, Seplat and Famfa.

“After a hiatus in 2020, this year’s event is more important than ever for our industry to reconnect. Africa Oil Week will unite our attendees face-to-face under the theme 'Succeeding in a Changed Market' as we embrace the energy transition for the sustainable future of the African Upstream,”said Paul Sinclair, Vice President of Energy and Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

“Our attendee’s safety was our number one priority in temporarily moving the event to Dubai for this year’s edition . South Africa has entered a fourth national lockdown and this includes the temporary banning of events nationwide by law. Furthermore, our regular venue, the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has recently been utilised as a mass vaccination centre for which we send them our best wishes and continued support.”

Sinclair said he wanted to reassure the public and stakeholders that AOW would return to Cape Town in 2022 and beyond.

“To show our long-term commitment to Cape Town, our natural home, we’ve signed a three-year deal until 2024 with the CTICC,” he said.

“We wish the organisers all the best as our industry recovers from the global pandemic – but we do not have any connection to Africa Energy Week and Africa Energy Week therefore will not replace Africa Oil Week given that we are committed to running it in 2021 and beyond.”

“We are delighted to announce our continuing partnership with Hyve Group as their venue of choice for Africa Oil Week for at least the next three years, taking us to 2024. We are confident we can continue to host these senior, market-leading events at the highest standard expected by all attendees through a robust and collaborative relationship.

The event serves critical industries that play a significant role in the development of economies across Africa. We are delighted to play our part in hosting such impactful dialogue between leading stakeholders and governments worldwide. We welcome the commitment to South Africa, the wider continent and look forward to working with Hyve for many years to come" said, Wayne De Wet, Chief Financial Officer, CTICC

AOW is a global platform aimed at stimulating deals and transaction across Africa. Entering its 27th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, investors, independent people, and service providers. It is a 4-day all-rounded event of pioneering insights from ministerial panels to strategic sessions designed to drive investment into the African upstream – all of which are CPD-accredited. Exhibitions are a big part of this event where companies get to showcase their services and network with global leaders and moguls. What makes AOW unique is the seniority of delegates. In 2019, it hosted 26 global ministers, over 400 C-level delegates, and hundreds of Senior Vice Presidents and Vice Presidents – all experts in their fields.

About Hyve: The Hyve Group, formerly ITE Group, is an international organiser of exhibitions and conferences – focusing on over 130 trade exhibitions and conferences each year in 14 countries with a staff complement of over 1,200 staff in 17 offices worldwide.