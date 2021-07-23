Heavenly Tubs Launches New Pricing for Senior Citizens Desiring a Portable Walk-In Whirlpool in San Jose, California CA

.HeavenlyTubs.com America’s Best PORTABLE Tub PORTABLE ‘Best of Industry’ Top Rated Walk-in Tub www.HeavenlyTubs.com (801) 590-8287 #1 PORTABLE Made-in-USA Top PORTABLE Walk-In Tub 855-400-4913

A Patented Heavenly Portable Walk-In Tub is the only PORTABLE whirlpool on the market. Avoid high remodeling-costs with other tubs. American Made. Call Today!

As a category creator, Heavenly Portable Walk-in Tubs has more innovative-features and defined-benefits than any other copy-cat tub on the market; Voted Best of Industry.” — Heavenly Portable Walk-In Tubs

BUNKER, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heavenly Portable Walk-in Tubs is Honored to Offer Updated and Improved 2021 Bathing Products for Seniors and the Disabled in the Northeast Region. Do NOT be tricked into purchasing a so-called mobile tub from a lower-standard or lesser-quality competitor!Heavenly Portable Walk-in Tubs is the Best Portable Solution for Daily Hygiene. Foremost, their portable-tubs are easy-to-use and affordable. You can move their convenient tubs to any room of choice so that older and/or disabled individuals themselves do not need to move. Their premier tubs come fully ready-to-go with fixtures, a faucet and shower-head, as well their proprietary Quick-Connection-Water-Box. Everything you need to connect the water and drain-lines to your existing plumbing-outlets, as well as a temperature dial, is conveniently includedAvoid the Cost of a Messy Remodel with a Heavenly Portable Walk-in Tubs. Before you resort to the high-expense of renovating your bathroom, please carefully consider their tub and know that their excellent, cost-effective alternative will perfectly addresses your loved ones needs. All ‘other’ walk-in tubs on the market today are designed to be built-in to the space where your existing bathtub is; that’s expensive and disruptive. This literally means a ‘tear out’ of your existing bathroom. Heavenly Portable Walk-In Tubs offer you complete-freedom and the ability for your loved one to conveniently enjoy a bath.Heavenly Portable Walk-in Tubs top priority is to ensure that all of their products are compliant to existing quality-standards. They have received the endorsements of: TUV Rheinland, Intertek, Arthritis Foundation Safe Use, and UL which all strengthen their reputation for quality. Every Portable Walk-in Tub conveniently comes with a secure, Limited-Lifetime-Warranty. If you are searching for an immediate solution to a senior’s bathing needs, their custom-financing is a great solution so that anyone can comfortably afford a premium bathing solution.Heavenly Portable Walk-in Tubs Pioneered the World’s Best, Hydrotherapy, Walk-in Bathtub (Circa 2010). They are now the Best-Rated, Highest 5-Star Reviewed, Portable-Solution for Senior’s and the Disabled Daily Hygiene Needs. Avoid High Remodeling Costs. Fully-Equipped Tubs are Ready-to-Go with All Necessary Components. Complete Mobility is the #1 Benefit. Custom Financing Solutions are Available. Call to Verify.2021 Sale Price, Flat Rate, Including Shipping, Now Only: $8,495( Get your Heavenly Tub today for $4250 Down )The Flexibility of a Heavenly Portable Walk-in Tubs is the Major Benefit. Ease-of-use means no remodeling necessary. In the event of relocation, your tub is simple to move which also makes the work of a caretaker significantly easier. The elderly’s daily hygiene-needs are some of their most important tasks, and their new portable bathtub will truly assist with that task. Every portable bathtub is completely assembled. There are three tub options to choose from: (1) Standard Walk-in Tub, (2) Deluxe Portable Hydrotherapy Tub, and a (3) Standard Portable Soaker Tub.Bathrooms are Dangerous. Falls are the leading-cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans. Falls threaten seniors’ safety, independence and generate enormous economic and personal-costs. Falls, with or without injury, carry a heavy quality-of-life impact. Older adults fear falling and, as a result, limit their activities and social-engagements. This can result in further physical decline, depression, social isolation, and feelings of helplessness.One of the main reasons people move into an Assisted-Living-Center, or Nursing Home, is because bathing at home safely is an issue. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:• One-in-four Americans aged 65+ falls each year.• Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall.• Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury. Every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall.• Falls result in more than 2.8 million injuries treated in Emergency Departments annually.• Falls also include over 850,000 hospitalizations and more than 30,000 deaths.• In 2020, fall-injuries total-cost was over $60 billion.• Medicare/Medicaid covered 75% of these costs.• The financial-toll for older-adult-falls is expected to increase to $70 billion by 2022.Hydrotherapy Treats Aches-and-Pains. There is a solid body of research that clinically supports the use of jetted tubs and warm-water immersion in order to promote physical healing in addition to an increased sense of well-being. Water and air-massage jets help soothe aching muscles and relieve stress and tension. Many Americans suffer from arthritis of the hands-and-feet which makes every-day-living painful. Hydrotherapy can be especially useful to treat the joint pain and stiffness associated with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).Heavenly Portable Walk-in Tubs is the undisputed ‘world leader’ in providing both Walk-in and Portable tub services. They are dedicated to providing high-quality, personalized tub services. Should you choose a Heavenly Walk-In or Portable Tub, they guarantee that it will be the right choice . Since their inception, this company has pioneered an entirely new concept in Walk-in bathtubs. Notably, Heavenly Portable Walk-in Tubs is the only creator-and-manufacturer of Portable Walk-In Tubs.At Heavenly Portable Walk-in Tubs, they take great pride in building relationships-of-trust with their clients. Their Customer Service Representatives are specifically trained to meet your individual-needs in order to ensure both safety and comfort. Their mission is to enrich their customers’ independence, improve quality of life, and enhance safety, by providing their customers an enjoyable bathing experience in their most comfortable environment. To Learn More Please Contact: 855-400-4913, https://www.heavenlytubs.com/contact-us/

Heavenly Portable Walk-in Tubs How To Become a Dealer Call 1-877-223-8977