Syracuse Group Celebrates Their 10th Anniversary by Launching Their New Range of CPI Products

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, CHINA, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a press conference on Monday Syracuse Group, a Hong Kong-based financial advisory firm, is celebrating its tenth year of providing wealth management and stock brokerage services to a diverse international client base. Syracuse Group has expanded its headquarters to occupy the majority of the Kinox Centre building. It is also in the process of constructing two additional physical offices in Geneva and Johannesburg giving them a presence across three continents. The financial advisory firm has launched a new range of CPI products to provide new clients with downside protection during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over the past decade, Syracuse Group has grown tremendously as we continue to recruit the best talent in the industry and grow our network of clients” said Thomas Baumann, Managing Partner of Client Development at Syracuse Group. “The only way to foster a culture of success is to ensure that our highly experienced brokers, analysts, and traders have the absolute best resources available so that they can perform at their peak and deliver on their clients objectives. Regulators require that we risk profile our clients to understand their risk capacity and to what degree they are risk adverse. Using modern portfolio theory it can sometimes be challenging to distinguish between risk capacity and risk aversion, particularly during this pandemic. The CPI products we are now offering solve this, by providing our clients financial products in a risk free environment”

Syracuse Group was founded in 2011 for both retail and institutional investors. Now in its 10th year, they have grown to over $1.8 billion USD assets under management (AUM), and an international team of over 300 highly experienced professionals.

“Client satisfaction and loyalty has driven our firm’s growth over the past decade. Running a successfully business is a simple proposition: provide value and treat your clients and employees well, this is the recipe for a thriving company. Our success is never magic; it is always the result of hard work and cohesive teamwork said Steven Davenport, Head of Client Services” “In relation to the CPI products we are now offering our clients, we decided to bring in this initiative due to market uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and also macroeconomic variables such as inflation. Capital preservation has become the most prevalent objective among investors. Our CPI products cater directly to this demographic of risk adverse investors”



Media Contact

Name: Christina Harris (International Press Officer)

Company: Syracuse Group

Email: Info@syracusegroup.com

Website: https://www.syracusegroup.com