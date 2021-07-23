Commercial Greenhouse Market Drivers Are The Increasing Global Population And Low Availability Of Arable Land

Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the increasing population, there is a related low availability of arable land – these are the key factors for the growth of the commercial greenhouse market. The vine seed production in greenhouse farming is more than double that of conventional cultivation attributing to regulated media and environmental conditions. According to a study published in 2019, the world's population will grow to 8.6 billion in 2030 and 9.8 billion in 2050, and food demand for world cereal equivalent (CE) food is expected to be around 10,094 million tons in 2030 and 14,886 million tons in 2050. Moreover, global food demand is estimated to have increased by 70% by the end of 2050. As a result, current arable land is under pressure to grow more food by using soil treatment devices. Thus, the situation of increasing food demand and decreasing arable land is expected to boost the growth of the commercial greenhouse market which provides better harvest both in terms of quality and quantity than the traditional methods.

Europe was the largest region in the commercial greenhouse market in 2020. North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial greenhouse market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The commercial greenhouse market size is expected to grow from $24.09 billion in 2020 to $26.60 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.42%. The growth in the commercial greenhouse market is mainly due to rapid urbanization and low availability of arable land along with increasing demand for food due to the growing population. The market is expected to reach $38.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.52%.

The main types of commercial greenhouses are glass greenhouse, plastic greenhouse. Glass greenhouses are a beautiful and glazing option and offer advantages such as better looks, flame-resistant, the maximum amount of natural light for plants, long-lasting, and easy to replace. Plastic or polycarbonate glazing is a premium choice for growers living in all kinds of climates and offers benefits such as light-weight, durability, and low maintenance. The equipment used in commercial greenhouses includes cooling systems, heating systems, others. Commercial greenhouses are used for the cultivation of various crops such as fruits, vegetables, flowers & ornamentals, nursery crops, others.

Major players in the commercial greenhouse market are Heliospectra, Nexus Corporation, Rough Brothers Inc, Agra Tech Inc, LumiGrow Inc., Logiqs B.V., Certhon - Greenhouse Solutions, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Richel Group, Hort Americas, International Greenhouse Company, Top Greenhouses, Poly-Tex Inc., Stuppy Greenhouse, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd, Omni Structures International, Europrogress, DeCloet Greenhouse, Luiten Greenhouses, DutchGreenhouses, Green Tek, and Texas Greenhouse Company Inc.

