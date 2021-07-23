Global Conformal Coatings Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Conformal Coatings Market 2021-2030

Conformal Coatings Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Conformal Coatings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global conformal coatings market size is expected to grow from $10.57 billion in 2020 to $11.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.43%. The growth in the conformal coatings market is mainly due to the increasing demand of PCB from high-end applications in aerospace & defense and automotive industries. The market is expected to reach $15.08 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.11%. The growing demand for the consumer electronics industry is expected to propel the growth of the conformal coatings market.

The conformal coatings market consists of sales of conformal coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture conformal coatings. A conformal coating is a thin polymeric layer that is distributed to a printed circuit board (PCB) to secure it and its components from corrosion and the environment. These coatings conform to the irregular landscape of the printed circuit board and offer increased operational integrity, dielectric resistance, and reliability.

Trends In The Global Conformal Coatings Market

The increasing technological advancements are shaping the conformal coating market. Major companies operating in the conformal coating sector are focused on developing technological solutions for conformal coating. For instance, in February 2020, The Dow Chemical Company, a chemical manufacturing company launched the DOWSIL CC-8030 UV and Moisture Dual Cure Conformal Coating at IPC APEX EXPO, the company's first solvent less silicone conformal coating with an ultraviolet (UV) and moisture dual-cure device for maximum efficiency. Through automated spraying and quick energy-efficient UV curing, the new environmentally friendly silicone technology enables sustainability, health, and safety while lowering processing costs.

Global Conformal Coatings Market Segments:

The global conformal coatings market is further segmented based on type, technology, operation method, end use and geography.

By Type: Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, Parylene

By Technology: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, UV Cured

By Operation Method: Dip Coating, Brush Coating, Spray Coating, Chemical Vapor Deposition

By End-Use: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace And Defense, Industrial, Telecommunication

By Geography: The global conformal coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the conformal coatings market in 2020.

Conformal Coatings Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides conformal coatings global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global conformal coatings market, conformal coatings global market share, conformal coatings global market players, conformal coatings global market segments and geographies, conformal coatings global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The conformal coatings global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Conformal Coatings Market Organizations Covered: Chase Corporation, Dow Corning Ltd., Dymax Corporation, Electrolube Limited, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

