A promising kick-off

More active citizens for a better society The Team ready for Kick off

in Bresso (Italy)) the first meeting was staged in the presence of the three partners of the European project HR + So, (code So-Sport) led by UPKL.

U.P.K.L. is an international association based in Brussels and promotes the figure of the European Social Sport Coach” — Sergio Meda Journalist and UPKL deputy president

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A commitment postponed by six months, due to Covid 19, but finally the HR + So project that intends to build a new methodology for teaching martial arts - without age limits - thanks to the approach to Human Rights, has taken off, thanks to the Kick Off Meeting staged in Bresso (Milan) from 15 to 17 July 2021.The meeting took place under the auspices of UPKL, an international association under Belgian law which is the leader of the project and made use of the contributions of Andrea Gatti, coordinator of the project.The works were introduced by Corrado Genova, UPKL secretary general who underlined the salient steps of the work undertaken: finally more human rights, more sport in educational terms, more active citizenship in the logic of "More active citizen for a better society", according to the requests of the European Union and the WHO. In short, a challenge to build a better world for the benefit of young people. The three days of work established the maximum harmony between the partners, despite their cultural specificities, to face the challenge: to build a new methodology to teach human rights through martial arts. The works were aimed at creating various questionnaires that will be administered to different target audiences starting from 1 September 2021.The appointment for the next meeting in Helsinki in October.

