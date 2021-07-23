Integral Secures Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Exclusive Free to Air Media Rights Package from Infront

Integral (www.Integralsande.com), Nigeria’s leading sports marketing and management company, has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on free-to-air television.

This sub-license deal from Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company and the IOC's exclusive rights holder for free-to-air distribution rights in Sub-Saharan Africa, is in addition to Integral’s existing Premier League sub-license free-to-air media rights agreement on NTA.

The exclusive package includes TV broadcast of live events as well as repeats and highlights from the Olympics. Integral will once again work with Nigeria's most popular broadcaster the NTA Network, to deliver all content on its free-to-air-platform.

Over 200 hours of content will be available on the NTA Network with 6 to 9 hours of daily content throughout the period of the Games from July 23rd to August 8th, 2021

Christophe Van Rothem, Infront Associate Director Media rights said: “Our objective is to maximize the reach of the Olympic Games 2020 and this partnership with our trusted partner Integral, will ensure we are able to bring this unique and thrilling event to millions of households in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the deal, the Managing Director of Integral Abimbola Ilo: “Following our partnership for the Premier League free-to-air rights, we are pleased to be working with Infront again to deliver high-quality sports moments to Nigerians. This is an important avenue to showcase the talents and tell the stories of exceptional athletes as they compete on the world’s biggest stage in Tokyo”.

Also speaking on the deal, Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, the Director General of NTA stated: “As Nigeria’s most popular broadcaster, we are committed to delivering quality content to our viewers and proud to be partnering with Integral again on what promises to be yet another exciting sports event. With this partnership, we will once again be bringing the best of premium sports to the widest distribution in Nigeria”.

Chichi Nwoko Integral’s Associate Director, Sports Rights and Media Partnership added: “We are happy to partner with Infront to bring another exciting major sports event to passionate Nigerian fans. As we add to our growing media rights catalogue, Integral is delighted to be at the centre of delivering live sports content to Nigerians yet again”.

For more information, please contact: Deolu Lamikanra deolu@integralsande.com

About Integral: Integral, based in Lagos, Nigeria, is a leading sports marketing and management practice. Known for its high standards of delivery, the company has varied expertise and works in all aspects of the industry – events, corporate hospitality, sponsorships, media rights and athlete representation. Integral’s track record includes hospitality experience specific to the 2010 FIFA World Cup™, 2014 FIFA World Cup™ and more recently, as exclusive sales agent in Nigeria of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 ™ Official Hospitality Programme delivering first class solutions to a variety of individuals and blue-chip companies in Nigeria. Integral is the current rights holder of the Premier League sub-license free-to-air media rights in Nigeria.

About Infront: Connecting fans and consumers to the greatest sports events, Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company, offers everything an event or commercial partner needs to be successful. With a team of over 1,000 experts working from 45 offices across more than 16 countries around the world, Infront is equipped to tackle any challenge – be it innovative digital solutions, world-class event operations, international media rights distribution, sponsorship sales and activations or cutting-edge media production. Headquartered in Switzerland, Infront is passionate and AllAboutSports. @infrontsports www.infront.sport.