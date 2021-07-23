Ishikawa Brookfield Trading Has Announced A New Digital Market Research Platform

The unique software will allow analysts to explore and contribute to thousands of updated stock analysis reports.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial services company Ishikawa Brookfield Trading announced the launch of a new internal market research platform. The latest technological breakthrough will allow brokers and analysts to access a new form of data from growth forecasts, valuations, dividends, and internal transactions in real-time.

Ishikawa Brookfield Trading intends for a similar online software to be available for their clients in the first quarter of 2022. Currently, the platform only features financial equities, however, the company plans to expand in time for the retail launch into new sectors and markets such as bonds, foreign exchange pairs, indices, and other financial instruments.

The digital market research platform will also host a suite of solutions such as investing ideas. It has been designed to explore the companies range of tailored filters to identify investment opportunities that match an investment strategy.

"At Ishikawa Brookfield Trading, we are constantly adjusting to the forever changing financial climate, and with that comes the adoption of new technology. Our new digital market research platform will be an internal hub that allows us accelerated access from analysis to the final financial decision of the brokers. Using this technology, we instantly saw the demand for retail users. We expect to populate more markets and reports to be ready and available early next year." said Shun Fujino, Head of Market Analysis at Ishikawa Brookfield Trading.

The move for a new in-house platform came after the lack of customizable options available. The decision was approved by the company's board, with the product operating in the background collecting data and other resources from its internal research and analysis department.

The research platform will allow the business to increase automation which will relieve the workload of internal teams, enabling increased focus on serving client’s needs.

Ishikawa Brookfield Trading provides a strong commitment to investing in new technological developments to enhance and benefit the overall process for its staff and clients.

About Ishikawa Brookfield Trading

Based in the heart of one of the world's leading financial hubs, we are ideally placed to offer efficient opportunities for investment right across the globe. Ishikawa Brookfield Trading has a track record of success based on strategic acquisitions, a robust risk assessment framework, and industry knowledge.

Media & Press Contact

Mr. Shun Fujino, Head of Market Analysis

+81(0)345655280, shun.fujino@ibt-management.com

