Additional Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 10:30 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located the victim, an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, a 24 year-old adult male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

 

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, a 21 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

 

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 31 year-old James Lawrence, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

###

