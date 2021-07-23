He battled a demon, he was sworn in as a Police Officer, and now he has blown cancer away
Jeremiah after being sworn in as a North Miami Police Officer with Chief Larry Juriga and Mystic Force Founder, Silvia Vanni
5-year-old Jeremiah has proclaimed Victory!
To truly understand the depth of the plea, Help Us Find A Cure, your life must be touched by someone who has a disease for which there is no cure.”NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mystic Force Foundation & Jeremiah’s parents invite family, friends and supporters to help celebrate Jeremiah’s long-awaited Victory-Over-Cancer with a Celebration Parade and Bell-Ringing at the Heroes Hangout. The caravan will be led by the North Miami Beach Police Department and the North Miami Police Department where Jeremiah is a sworn Police Officer.
Immediately following the Parade Jeremiah will ring the Golden Bell signifying his
END OF TREATMENT!
A day that all children battling cancer strive for!
The family will then enjoy a fun day of Celebrations at Jeremiah's favorite place, the Heroes Hangout.
At only 5 years old this sweet boy has undergone many cycles of chemotherapy, 2 stem cell transplants, a very debilitating immunotherapy, MIBG therapy (injected with radioactive iodine), and radiation to the brain and spine amongst so much more. To be able to say that he is done with treatment is truly an amazing accomplishment after all the torture he has been through. The bell-ringing ceremony is what all children battling cancer aspire to, sadly for many, it is a moment they will never reach. For this reason, this day must celebrated and all must rejoice in in this monumental victory.
Jeremiah will be surrounded by those he loves, including his fellow officers, family, friends, community leaders, and some surprise SuperHeroes. People all over the world watched as Jeremiah was sworn in as a North Miami Police officer by Chief Juriga in March. Hundreds of thousands of Prayers and expressions of love and hope were sent his way. Now the world can watch on as he rings that Golden Bell and proclaims Victory Over Cancer!
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. This year is the Foundation’s 13-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer through their Heroes Hangout, the country’s first and only Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that is 100% community supported. During the pandemic, the center has been a blessing to the families in South Florida, as it is truly the only safe place that children can go to escape the horrors of their everyday life battling cancer. Being able to play and have fun like all kids should is an is essential part of getting through the difficult treatments as well as the recovery process.
For more information you may contact Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com or call 305.726.1155
SATURDAY July 24th 2021 12:00PM
HEROES HANGOUT
1943 NE 164TH Street North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Masks required and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines.
Family, friends and supporters are asked to park on the east side of the building where they will await the start of the caravan led by the North Miami Beach Police Department.
