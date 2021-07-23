"box of chocolates" BY ZOE HESS / A SUMMER ANTHEM FOR THE BROKENHEARTED
SECOND SINGLE "box of chocolates" BY ZOE HESS IS AN INSTANT SUMMER ANTHEM FOR THE BROKENHEARTED FROM AN IMPRESSIVE YOUNG SINGER/SONGWRITER.UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Zoe Hess
Zoe is a singer-songwriter and musician who has always loved music and is one who experiences music on a deep level. She has been focused on making music and performing since she was very young and continues to pursue that passion as she begins to introduce her brand of deeply reflective lyrics and subtly expressive tones to the world.
"qualify," Zoe's first independent single, written when she was 13 and released at 14, has already received a significant following as it has recently reached over 700K streams and counting. Her gifting to convey such deeply felt emotions makes her a rare talent and provides a great compliment to her vocal abilities.
Second release “box of chocolates”
Every summer needs a Break-up Anthem and “box of chocolates” fits the bill for 2021. From the first few notes of the song you immediately connect with Zoe’s smooth tones and essence for the rhythm of the song.
Zoe’s delicately passionate voice has the ability to convey such emotional imagery that it is like you are instantly swept up into the feeling of being let down by someone you cared about. She doesn’t just leave you there though, she takes you all the way through to the realization that you are better off without them and then makes an ardent stand for taking up for yourself and not letting that cycle continue anymore.
Make some room in your favorite breakup playlist for this anthemic comeback song. If you enjoy music from artists such as Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles, then Zoe Hess will fit perfectly on your playlist.
Zoe plans to continue developing her career by writing, playing shows and recording. She would like her listeners to know, “You are so loved. You are not alone. Don’t ever let someone trick you into thinking you aren’t enough. Because you are. Thank you so, so, so much for listening to my music and supporting me. It means the world to me”.
