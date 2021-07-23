DOT MEDIA AVAILABILITY: AUTO ANTI-THEFT MEASURES AT HAWAII AIRPORTS

Newsroom Posted on Jul 22, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division and the Department of Public Safety to speak on auto thefts involving unsecured vehicles from airport parking lots.

WHO:

Ross Higashi, HDOT Deputy Director for Airports

Lieutenant Bryan Marciel, Commander, Sheriff Airport Section, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

WHEN:

11 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021

WHERE:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Bridge between the 6th floor of the Terminal 1 Parking Lot and the International Parking Lot. See picture below.

