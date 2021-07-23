DOT MEDIA AVAILABILITY: AUTO ANTI-THEFT MEASURES AT HAWAII AIRPORTS
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division and the Department of Public Safety to speak on auto thefts involving unsecured vehicles from airport parking lots.
WHO:
Ross Higashi, HDOT Deputy Director for Airports
Lieutenant Bryan Marciel, Commander, Sheriff Airport Section, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
WHEN:
11 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021
WHERE:
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bridge between the 6th floor of the Terminal 1 Parking Lot and the International Parking Lot. See picture below.
###