3D Animation Artist HoodTRONIK Addresses New Trends in Music Videos

This talented 3D and virtual music artist has worked on videos for a number of well-known stars.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HoodTRONIK , a 3D artist with years of experience in the music industry, is gaining recognition for himself in high circles. With a focus on 3D animation, immersive virtual reality experiences, and augmented reality, he is attracting the attention of more than a few well-known music artists, having worked on videos for Cardi B, Meg The Stallion, Saweetie, and Pop Smoke, among others.HoodTRONIK was formerly a member of the hip hop group, ‘Tanya Morgan,’ which was featured in XXL Magazine’s Freshman Class of 2009, along with several other renowned publications and websites. HoodTRONIK started learning video editing, visual effects, and graphic design while performing with the group, and created a few of their early videos.His videos were so widely acclaimed that he started doing videos for other artists in the music industry, and discovered there was quite a demand for his services. He says that his own background in music has helped.“My visuals incorporate current trends across social media and urban music, so I’m able to connect with a diverse young demographic online.”HoodTRONIK adds that he’s noticed an industry trend toward virtual reality, augmented reality and digital media due to COVID.“The pandemic has resulted in limited transportation and the inability to organize live action music videos and commercials. For those reasons, there has been a spike in the necessity for 3D animation. As the pandemic rages on and new variants continue to develop, I really don’t see this trend changing.There’s a real demand for my type of work!”For more information about HoodTRONIK’s work, visit his website at https://www.hoodtronik.com or view some of his work on https://www.Youtube.com/hoodtronik and https://www.Instagram.com/hoodtronik About HoodTRONIK3D artist HoodTRONIK, with years of experience in the music industry and marketing, has been offering his services in 3D animation, immersive virtual reality experiences, and augmented reality for the past three years. In this time, he’s worked on videos with Cardi B, Meg The Stallion, Saweetie, Pop Smoke, Swae Lee, and other well-known musicians. One of his most recent projects also includes virtual reality content on Facebook's Oculus TV ( Virtual Reality Video Showcase.)HoodTRONIK is currently happy to accept new clients, and can be contacted through his website at https://www.hoodtronik.com or via email.