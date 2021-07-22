Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Inadvertent closing date change to pheasant season to be addressed by F&G Commission

At the July 14 Idaho Fish and Game Commission meeting, the Commission took action to delay the opening day of pheasant season for nonresidents by five days. Following that action, Fish and Game staff became aware of an error in the materials presented to the Commission that resulted in an inadvertent extension of the season in pheasant hunting Area 2. 

Unlike the rest of the state, Area 2, (Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power, and Teton counties) pheasant season has historically been open through November 30, whereas Area 1 and Area 3 are open through December 31.  

Because of the error, the Commission action unintentionally extended the season in Area 2 through Dec. 31.  Though there was extensive public involvement opportunity related to the delayed nonresident opening dates, changes to closing dates were not publicly scoped. It was not the intent of staff, or the Commission, to extend the season in Area 2 without public comment opportunity, so the Commission will take up the matter during their next meeting, at which time they will have the opportunity to restore the Nov. 30 closure.

Updated pheasant season information showing the delayed opening date for nonresidents can be found on Page 11 of the Upland Game Bird Seasons. 

