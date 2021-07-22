Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1400 block of Ridge Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the 1400 block of Ridge Place, Southeast.

At approximately 2:00 am, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.