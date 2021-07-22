MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

July 12, 2021 to July 19, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 12, 2021, through Monday, July 19, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 38 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

A Gamo Swarm Maxxim .22 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 900 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Jose Santos Ventura, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Simple Assault. CCN: 21-096-315

A Smith & Wesson 38 special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4700 block of B Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone. CCN: 21-096-419

A Springfield Armory 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Robert Harper, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-096-575

A BB gun was recovered in the 3300 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Shawn Davis, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-096-609

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 51st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Michael Antonio Sheffield, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-096-667

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Rittenhouse Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Tyrone Jamal Gladden, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-097-039

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Joe Roosevelt Blyther, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-097-100

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Bryant Jones, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-097-210

Thursday, July 15, 2021

A Criterion Die & Machine .22 caliber revolver, a Clerke Tech .32 caliber revolver, a .32 caliber revolver, and a .635 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3900 block of R Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-097-385

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Michael Lewis Payne, of Southeast, D.C., 24-year-old Tyree Ford, of Northeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Christopher Antonio Sullivan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-097-638

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Joshua Simmons, of Northeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Ambria Farer, of Northeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Fugitive from Justice, Absconder, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-097-641

A.357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Smith & Wesson MP9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Elijah Hall, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-097-642

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Hendricks Medina, of Northwest, D.C., for Robbery. CCN: 21-097-653

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-097-698

Friday, July 16, 2021

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Trevor Worsley, of Lanham, MD, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Leaving after Colliding, and Reckless Driving. CCN: 21-098-096

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Markel Murphy, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 21-098-175

Saturday, July 17, 2021

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Christopher Balgowan, of Wake Forest, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-098-372

A Sig Sauer 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-098-452

Sunday, July 18, 2021

A revolver was recovered in the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-098-928

A Bersa 644 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Davon Maurice Fields, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-099-031

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Kalonji Lawrence, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-099-273

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Antonio Myles, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, No Permit, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Counterfeit Tags. CCN: 21-099-327

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-099-411

Monday, July 19, 2021

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Edward Waters, of Newark, NJ, for Robbery, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-099-423

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Keion Watson, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-099-458

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40-C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 400 block of O Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jalen Dryer, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 21-099-483

An Iver Johnson revolver and a Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 5500 block of Blair Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-099-663

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Louzine Hamilton, of Hope Mills, NC, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-099-676

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Freddie Lee Crawford, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Reckless Driving, Felon in Possession, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-099-951

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-099-970

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

