July 22, 2021

Arrest Made in Burglary One and Unlawful Entry Offenses in the First District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in Burglary One and Unlawful Entry offenses that occurred on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in the First District.

Burglary One

At approximately 2:30 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 200 block of 5th Street, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-101-061

At approximately 3:14 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 600 block of South Carolina Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-101-059

At approximately 3:20 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 600 block of South Carolina Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-101-001

At approximately 3:24 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 600 block of South Carolina Avenue, Southeast. The suspect did not obtain any property. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-100-983

Unlawful Entry

At approximately 3:07 pm, the suspect opened the door to an occupied residence in the 200 block of 5th Street, Southeast. The suspect saw the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 21-101-080

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 46 year-old Rayshonne Marbley, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.