Arrest Made in an Attempted Production of Child Pornography and Attempted Enticement of a Minor Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Production of Child Pornography and Attempted Enticement of a Minor offense that occurred in Washington, DC.

Since November 2020, an investigation revealed that the suspect attempted to produce child pornography and entice children.

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, pursuant to a United States District Court arrest warrant, 32-year-old Glenn Matthews of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempted Production of Child Pornography and Attempted Enticement of a Minor.

