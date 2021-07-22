Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Captain James Wilson Appointed as Director of Auto Theft and Salvage

JACKSON, MS – Captain James L. Wilson has been appointed to Director of Auto Theft and Salvage.

Wilson has served his community as a law enforcement officer for more than 20 years. He began his career with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and later served with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI). Prior to his appointment to Director of Auto Theft and Salvage, Wilson served as the Director of the Criminal Information Center, Director of Safety Responsibility, Director of Driver Records, and Director of the Internal Affairs Division.

Wilson received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Alcorn State University. He is a graduate of the FBI Command College for Leadership and Organizational Success and the FBI National Academy.

“It is an honor to announce the appointment of Captain James Wilson to Director of Auto Theft and Salvage,” said Lieutenant Colonel Lee Morrison, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Director. “Captain Wilson’s extensive career in law enforcement and leadership experience make him the ideal candidate for the position.”

“Captain Wilson is a trusted and proven leader with a distinguished record in law enforcement,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “Captain Wilson’s vast experience across the Mississippi Department of Public Safety has equipped him with the skillset needed to excel in his new position.”

