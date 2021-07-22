Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Steven Roberts Welcomes Latest Court Ruling on Medicaid Expansion

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, issued the following statement welcoming the Missouri Supreme Court’s ruling that the voter-led passage of Medicaid expansion was constitutional:

“Missourians went to the ballot box last August and decided that it was time for our state to expand its Medicaid program. This latest court decision sends a clear message that, throughout this entire process, the only act that was unconstitutional was the effort to undermine the voices of Missouri citizens.”

The Missouri Supreme Court’s unanimous decision will now return to the Cole County Circuit Court, which ruled last month that the expansion was unconstitutional because it did not outline provisions for funding.

For more information, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

