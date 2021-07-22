Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fishing regulations now available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish

People who speak Hmong, Karen, Somali or Spanish now can read in their language how to legally fish in Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources has translated the state’s fishing regulations into four languages. Previously, they had been available only in English.

“Fishing is a fantastic way to enjoy Minnesota’s great outdoors,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “In breaking down language barriers, we hope more anglers will have a sense of confidence they’re following the regulations each time they go fishing.”

The DNR translated the regulation booklets into the four languages, other than English, that are most commonly spoken in Minnesota households. The translated booklets are available in digital format on the DNR website and in print at locations where they are likely to be in demand, including at select DNR offices, at license vendors, and some Minnesota state parks.

“Fishing is one way to enjoy some quality time with family and friends in nature, and maybe even gain some locally-sourced food in the process,” said Jeff Ledermann, DNR education and skills team supervisor. “Our distribution plan for the translated regulations includes a variety of ways to get these booklets to the community members who want them.”

People can request that a free copy of the English, Hmong, Karen, Somali or Spanish regulation booklets be mailed to them by calling the DNR’s Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 or by emailing [email protected].

The DNR Information Center offers interpretation in more than 200 languages and provides information in alternative formats for individuals with disabilities. For TTY/TDD communication contact us through the Minnesota Relay Service at 711 or 800-627-3529.

