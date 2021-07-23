FileVine and Legal Soft Breaking Boundaries

Legal Soft Solution and Filevine come together to automate, streamline, and increase bottomline for law firms

Filevine's a great tool to be able to collect, monitor, and generate reports that help us increase efficiency and productivity in client practices. This comes from data and data comes from Filevine” — Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft Solution

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Soft Solution , a growing Legal Tech Company announced that they will be partnering with FileVine . This partnership creates a simple solution for all practices nationwide. A comprehensive case management system integrated into a practice management solution to expand and grow any practice. Law Firms are forever known to take care and fight for their clients, settling cases for the highest and best possible compensation. But who's taking care of their piles of paper work and critical documents to sort through? FileVine being one of the best and super-friendly cloud-based legal practice management software, comes to the rescue!Recognizing their amazing vision for the future of the legal tech industry, Filevine and Legal Soft Solution have a common goal of bringing technology to the equation as a practical and convenient solution to the legal industry in terms of keeping records and other important documents. With the increasing variety of cases each year, not only has the demand for law firms increased, but so has the piles of paper work. Legal Soft Solution centralizes in using top legal tech to help scale legal practices using reports, necessary in establishing better settlement for law practices.Technology is always increasing and the CEO at Legal Soft Solution, Hamid Kohan and CEO of Filevine Ryan Anderson both saw a need to bring the two together. Legal Soft CEO Hamid Kohan stated, "Both Legal Soft and Filevine have been dedicated to providing a connected and seamless experience for legal teams and their clients". The scope of what is called "legal work" are expeditiously expanding and it is critical that legal tech expands to keep up.Today, Filevine is growing the capabilities of their platform to include contract management. This is a combination of the top legal tech platform with the most innovative contract and document editing software to create the core operating system for highly collaborative, connected legal work. Together Filevine and Legal Soft solution are a law firm scaling and automation powerhouse!With their combined legal knowledge, this partnership gives clients the opportunity to scale at much faster and more efficiency rate. Aside from their outstanding legal tech, both companies work side by side, step by step with their clients to ensure the success of all practices. Both companies work together as well to ensure the client is taken care and never passed back and forth. They have services that have seamless API integration between the two of them and are always listening to their clients, modifying their service to meet the ever changing and demanding needs of a scaling law firm without sacrificing the standard quality.This coming September, Legal Soft Solution will be attending the biggest legal tech conference of the year. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, this annual Legal X Filevine event is a must-attend event that gives people the opportunity to network with the best and brightest minds in the legal tech industry. This event gives attendees the greatest chance to gain insight and perspective about legal tech by learning directly from the experts while offering the opportunity to connect with hundreds of other users and explore the vast Filevine Community.

Taking the Stand-Doing what others are not doing.