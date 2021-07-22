FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, JULY 22, 2021 CONTACT: Beth Farrell, agricultural program specialist NCDA&CS 919-707-3014 Industrial Hemp Commission to host public meeting via conference call Aug. 5 WHO/WHAT: The N.C. Industrial Hemp Commission will hold a public meeting for an update on the future direction of the N.C. hemp program. WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, Aug. 5 2 p.m. Access to the conference call can be made at http://go.ncsu.edu/industrialhemp or by calling 1-929-205-6099 (U.S. toll) or 1-669-900-6833 (U.S. toll). The meeting ID is 922-7514-6803 and the passcode is 323705. Participants will be prompted to enter their name and email address to enter the meeting via the website or prompted for unique participant ID for the call. They should press # to access the call. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For N.C. Industrial Hemp Commission questions, contact Beth Farrell at 919-707-3014 or beth.farrell@ncagr.gov. For questions about the N.C. Industrial Hemp Program, go to www.ncagr.gov/hemp. -30-