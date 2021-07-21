Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ninth Circuit vacates death sentence that Supreme Court affirmed for 1983 murder

Finding “the California Supreme Court failed to reasonably apply clearly established federal law” regarding a condemned inmate’s ineffective assistance of counsel claim, the Ninth Circuit in Noguera v. Davis yesterday affirmed habeas corpus relief vacating a death sentence imposed for a murder committed 38 years ago.  

