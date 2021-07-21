Ninth Circuit vacates death sentence that Supreme Court affirmed for 1983 murder

Finding “the California Supreme Court failed to reasonably apply clearly established federal law” regarding a condemned inmate’s ineffective assistance of counsel claim, the Ninth Circuit in Noguera v. Davis yesterday affirmed habeas corpus relief vacating a death sentence imposed for a murder committed 38 years ago.
