Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,245 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily info Update (22 July 2021)

New cases: 952 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 46,417 Active Cases: 8,983 Total Recovered: 35,792 (360 new)

Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 352 (62 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 56 Total Test Conducted: 313,564 (3,798 New) Total Deaths: 1,410 (21 New) Total Vaccinated First Dose: 385,242 Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 43,165

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily info Update (22 July 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.