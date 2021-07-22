Forest Service Announces Key Appointment to Executive Leadership Team

Washington, July 22, 2021 – USDA Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen today announced the appointment of Angela Coleman as associate chief for the Forest Service.

Coleman, who has served as acting associate chief since January 2020, will be the Forest Service’s highest-ranking executive under incoming Chief Randy Moore.

“Angela’s experience across the spectrum of the Forest Service mission and her determination to serve all employees through her leadership has been demonstrated in countless ways during her tenure as the acting associate chief,” said Chief Christiansen. “I’m so pleased to announce she is taking on this role permanently.”

A native of Phenix City, Alabama, Coleman brings 30 years of experience with the Forest Service. She has served in numerous senior executive roles leading the agency’s 30,000 employees, including a permanent role as chief of staff of the Forest Service, which she held from 2015-2020. Previously, Coleman also served as the associate deputy chief for business operations, guiding the integration of the agency’s people-focused programs to create an inclusive and diverse work environment. Coleman also served as associate deputy chief of research and development, where she assisted in leading scientific and technology advancement to support natural resource management. Prior to the assignments in Washington, D.C., Coleman served as deputy regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region’s 18 national forests located in California and parts of Nevada. She also served seven years as regional communication director for the agency’s Southern Region, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Coleman began her career as a news reporter with the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer newspaper, Columbus, Georgia. She is a summa cum laude graduate of Troy University. Coleman also served as a Senior Executive Fellow for Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.