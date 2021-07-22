Youth invited to Medicine Lodge Kids Outdoor Day Aug. 28

Register by Aug. 9 for a free t-shirt!

Cody - Youth from across the Big Horn Basin are invited to the upcoming Medicine Lodge Kids Outdoor Day - an exciting and fun filled day of outdoor activities for kids Aug. 28 at Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site in Hyattville.

“This is a great opportunity for kids to get outside, have fun and learn a new outdoor skill,” said Tara Hodges, information and education specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “Pre-registration is required and those that register by Aug. 9 will receive a free t-shirt and water bottle. To ensure a quality experience space is limited so we encourage participants to register soon.”

Participants will be divided into age groups, then rotate through six activity stations. Children ages 8-10 will cast fishing poles, shoot air rifles, practice archery and learn basic camping skills. Kids ages 11-12 will build birdhouses, shoot .22 rifles, pan for gold, throw atl atls, dig for artifacts and learn about macroinvertebrates. Ages 13 and over will sharpen their shotgun skills, practice on a ropes course, cast fly rods and assist fisheries biologists electrofish Medicine Lodge Creek.

The Little Explorers tent will be open from 8:30-11 a.m. to offer children ages 7 and under an opportunity to participate in activities accompanied by a parent. Activities include a nature scavenger hunt, making animal tracks, petroglyph carving and much more.

The event, co-hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming State Parks, will take place at Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site in Hyattville. Participants should be prepared to spend the entire day outdoors, bring plenty of drinking water and sunscreen and wear comfortable, close-toed shoes. Lunch will be provided. Special thanks to Big Horn Rural Electric Company for sponsoring the event.

Check-in is between 7:30 - 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 28. Activities will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Registration forms can be downloaded from the Game and Fish website or obtained by contacting the Cody Game and Fish office at 307-527-7125 or Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site at 307-469-2234. A $15.00 fee is due at time of registration. Space is limited to 24 participants per age group and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

Download Registration Form

Dan Marty, superintendent of Buffalo Bill State Park assists Medicine Lodge Outdoor Day participants with gold panning.

Eric Maichak with Game and Fish assists a Medicine Lodge Outdoor Day particapant at the shotgun station.

- WGFD -