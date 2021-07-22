Google VP joins the Board of Bay Ecotarium

Hiking the Canyon Rim to Rim

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shailesh Shukla, Vice President & General Manager of Networking at Google Cloud was nominated and confirmed on the Board of Directors of Bay Ecotarium – the largest non-profit watershed conservation group in the Bay Area celebrating its 40th year in public service.

Shailesh brings over three decades of business leadership, advocacy and practice enabling corporate social responsibility as well as community engagement. A graduate of Birla Institute of Tech & Science (BITS), University of Kansas, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Shailesh brings a wealth of knowledge of Silicon Valley and experience to the organization. He is a Charter member of TiE, has served on the board of several technology companies, his alumni association and as a judge in MIT's inclusive entrepreneurship competition.

The Bay Ecotarium is a vital transformation of the Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco into the world’s largest Climate and Ocean Conservation Living Museum. The umbrella organization and its seven branches include the Aquarium, the Sea Lion Center, the Bay Institute, the Bay Model Alliance with the US Army Corps of Engineers, the Bay Academy, Eco Xpeditions and Studio Aqua. With 500,000 visitors each year, the organization has been providing 70,000 children free education and outreach programs for the last 25 years.

“Shailesh brings the right sensitivity to our expanding mission of sustainable oceans and climate resilience, at the right time”, says George Jacob FRCGS, President & CEO., who unveiled his vision for a $260 million living museum with Dr. Jill Biden delivering the Key-Note.

"Reducing carbon footprint is at the core of stemming climate change. As the world’s climate deteriorates at an alarming rate, I am excited to work with the Bay Ecotarium to preserve our beautiful bay and the life-giving oceans. The scale of change is staggering but I am hopeful that human ingenuity coupled with technology will eventually succeed over adversity,” remarked Shailesh who has long advocated for sustainability in circular economies.“

We are committed to diversity and inclusivity and look forward to a new post-pandemic era of transformative growth and Climate Action,” said Ben Bleiman, Chair of the Board who also serves on the Entertainment Commission of San Francisco.