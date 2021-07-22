Guanajuato, Land of Wines
With an annual production of 700 thousand bottles and labels appreciated by experts, wine tourism is the delicious surprise Guanajuato has in store for visitors.
The state of Guanajuato is another wine-producing region in Mexico and one that deserves your attention.
Guanajuato, located in central Mexico, has excellent land and air connectivity plus a wide range of accommodations. It could not be easier to arrive in Guanajuato and settle in with absolute safety and comfort if you are interested in visiting our vineyards and discovering great wines.
The Grape Harvest Season (Vendimias) is magical. It is an ongoing party. This year, 10 harvests are scheduled for the months of July, August, September, and October. It began on July 10 and will continue until October 16, 2021. The event promotes our wine, vineyards, routes, harvests, and ecotourism products, nationally and internationally.
The event aims to enhance the activity of Guanajuato’s 43 vineyards, of which 34 are registered with the Grape and Wine Association. In total 385 hectares have been harvested and a record of 137 recognized labels with 108 awards received.
Harvests will take place in the Wine Museum and in the following vineyards: Camino de Vinos, Toyán, Los Arcángeles, Bernat, San José La Vista, Octagono, San Bernardino, Tierra de luz and Cuna de Tierra, located in the municipalities of Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato, San Miguel de Allende, San Felipe, and León. The event, "Meanwhile a Wine", takes place in Guanajuato Bicentenary Park in Silao.
The Wine Museum is located in Dolores Hidalgo, the cradle of National Independence, a Pueblo Mágico (Magical Town) and birthplace of José Alfredo Jiménez, the legendary singer-songwriter of vernacular Mexican music. Here, you can learn about the history of wine, the riches of the region and the production houses. Best of all, you can sample the wines in the Wine Museum’s tasting bar and take-home souvenir bottles of your favorites.
The Guanajuato wine region is vibrant and thriving thanks to the commitment of the vineyards, wineries and the sustained gradual growth that has positioned Guanajuato on the world’s wine map.
Also, this year from November 29 to December 3, 2021, the Magic Town of Mineral de Pozos in Guanajuato will host an event that evaluates and awards wines from Mexico, the "Mexico Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles", and wine producers, oenologists and entrepreneurs exhibit their best products.
