100 Franchise Companies Receive Best Culture Award by Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review’s Culture100 Awards Recognize Franchises Rated Highest by Franchise Owners for Leadership, Mission, Community, Overall Satisfaction
A strong company culture doesn’t just happen — it has to be designed, built and constantly maintained, starting at the top.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced its annual “Culture100” award-winners. The list recognizes the 100 franchise brands with the best franchise cultures in a newly released report.
— Eric Stites, Founder & CEO Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchise owner satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year recognizing the top franchises in specific sectors.
“The impact of the pandemic this past year on small businesses has put the spotlight on franchise culture more than ever,” said Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review. “Our research into hundreds of brands really shows which ones held up the best when rated on company culture by their franchise owners.”
To identify the companies on the Culture100 list, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from nearly 25,000 franchise owners, representing 224 franchise brands that participated in our research on the best franchise cultures. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 12 questions specifically focused on Leadership, Core Values, Do They Enjoy Being Part of the Organization, Do They Feel Valued, and Would they Recommend Their Franchise to Others.
The research shows that Culture100 brands outscored other companies surveyed by 15% to 30% on average and franchise brands that rated highest on the “Leadership encourages a strong team culture” question scored 20% to 25% higher in Overall Satisfaction, which translates directly into higher franchisee performance.
Of the award-winning brands that made this year’s Culture100 list, some of the other key findings show:
- 82% said they “Enjoy being part of organization”.
- 81% said they “Respect my franchisor”.
- 78% said they “Would recommend their franchise to others”.
“A strong company culture doesn’t just happen — it has to be designed, built and constantly maintained, starting at the top,” said Eric Stites, Founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “The franchise companies that have the honor of being named to our FBR Culture100 list are clearly among the best of the best franchises in the business.”
The complete FBR Culture100 list is available at: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/post/top-franchise-culture-awards/
For more information on this year’s best franchise cultures research or for survey data, please contact joe@franchisebusinessreview.com.
Research on the Top Overall Franchises for 2022, as well as research on the best franchises in various sectors, is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
Joe Halpern
Franchise Business Review
+1 603-610-1469
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn