Sound Payments Welcomes Industry Veteran Mike White to the Petroleum Team

Sound Payments announced Mike White as VP of Sales as the company grows its petroleum channel and technology solutions for gas stations across the country.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, U.S., July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Payments, a technology company in the petroleum and payments industries, welcomed Mike White as its Vice President of Sales for the Petroleum Channel. Mike will lead and grow a team of professionals that will support solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump.

He has extensive experience in the POS and payments industry and has had success at every level. He is experienced with building, training, leading, mentoring sales teams, and substantially increasing company revenue and profit. His prior experience includes decades of experience at DRB and Verifone.

“Mike will be a major asset for our company and to the petroleum industry as we disrupt the market with affordable, innovative solutions,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “Sound Easy Pump is just the beginning of a line of better software and hardware in the petroleum industry. With Mike’s leadership, we will grow the channel and offer more options to c-stores that are currently dominated by a couple of players.”

At DRB, Mike was responsible for working with marketing, product development, and operations to develop short and long-term strategies. Mike and his team secured contracts with the most prominent car washing retailers in the petroleum convenience industry, including significant companies such as Circle K, 7-11, Speedway, and Kwik Trip. The company grew by triple-digit percent under his leadership and achieved more than 50 percent of the market share in the petroleum/carwash industry. Their team’s efforts resulted in achieving preferred vendor status with Chevron, Shell, and BP. Additionally, Mike has 13 years of experience at Verifone, where he was the National Sales Manager and led a sales team. During his tenure, top-line revenue doubled.

The small petroleum retailers that support rural areas across America struggle to justify the expense of new gasoline dispensers or costly retrofit kits. EMV conversion has been a challenge for even the most prominent companies with deep pockets. It is a capital expense with no return on investment. However, the consequence of doing nothing could put a store out of business.

In addition to enabling EMV at the pump, Sound Easy Pump also includes contactless mobile payments.

“I am beyond excited to get in on this opportunity and join the Sound Payments team,” said Mike White, vice president of sales for Sound Payments. “Sound Payments nailed it with the introduction of Sound Easy Pump. I genuinely believe that this is just the beginning of bringing all of the latest technology to the small rural areas across America.”

Sound Payments’ disruptive EMV technology is the first of many planned IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to come in the petroleum industry and is working on opportunities beyond the forecourt, including electric vehicle charging stations, air, vacuum machines, carwash, and drive-thru, bringing all of this together on one platform and dashboard.

About Sound Payments Leadership

Sound Payments has a diverse group of professionals with decades of experience in the petroleum and payments industries. The Petroleum Channel is led by Andrew Russell, Bill Pittman, Christina Taylor, Mike White and a group of industry experts. To learn more about our leadership team, click here.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump™, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. For more information, visit our website.