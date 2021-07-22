Inspire Dental Wellness Leading the Way with Technological Advancements in Dentistry

The dental practice also places great emphasis on creating a warm and spa-like office environment.

ORLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspire Dental Wellness is pleased to announce it is continuing to stay up to date on state-of-the-art technological advancements in dentistry.Inspire Dental Wellness is an Orland Park dental clinic that takes a comprehensive approach to dentistry. The company utilizes the latest technology to assist patients in receiving the best dental treatment possible – all while creating an inviting and spa-like office to ensure patients are relaxed and comfortable.While there are many dental offices in the Orland Park area, what truly sets Inspire Dental Wellness apart from others is its use of state-of-the-art technological advancements not found anywhere else. For example, the office uses advanced imaging, cold laser therapy, digital impressions (meaning no more goopy mess), and even smile simulations for clients to see what crowns, veneers, or teeth whitening may look like.“The oral health of your whole family is vital because you only ever have one set of permanent, natural teeth,” says founder of Inspire Dental Wellness, Dr. Erica Zolnierczyk. “As a top dentist in Orland Park, Illinois, we take quality dental care very seriously. We want you and your children to have the beautiful, functional, and long-lasting smiles you deserve from the day you walk into our clinic. As such, we implement the most relevant and innovative dental technology to ensure all of our clients receive the best care possible.”To further support patient care, Inspire Dental Wellness provides a wide breadth of critical dental services, including:• Cleanings• Smile simulation for makeovers• Crowns• Braces and Sure Smile Clear Aligner• Teeth whitening• Frenectomies• Emergencies• And more!Dr. Erica has also collaborated with Dr. Soroush Zaghi of The Breathe Institute by becoming a Breathe Affiliate in the pursuit to improve patients’ lives."For more information about Inspire Dental Wellness, please visit www.inspiredentalwellness.com About Inspire Dental WellnessInspire Dental Wellness specializes in cosmetic dentistry and oral health for all individuals and family members. Whether clients need teeth whitening, veneers, or a simple cavity filling, the office utilizes the latest dental technology to ensure patients always feel comfortable with their dental experience.The clinic is owned and operated by Dr. Erica Zolnierczyk, who completed her undergraduate education at Loyola University Chicago - receiving a Bachelor of Science in Biology Cum Laude. After completing her Bachelor’s degree, Dr. Zolnierczyk went on to Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine where she earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree in 2011.