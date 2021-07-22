Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Savannah Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in the 900 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:20 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle can be described as a white SUV. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.