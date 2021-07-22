Sage grouse and sandhill crane tags go on sale Aug. 1

Hunters wanting to hunt sage grouse or sandhill cranes can buy tags starting at 10 a.m. MDT on Aug. 1, and both will be available in limited numbers on a first-come, first served basis. Hunters can buy tags at Fish and Game offices during normal business hours, at license vendors, with a credit card through the online vendor, or by calling (800) 554-8685. NOTE: Because Aug. 1 falls on a Sunday, Fish and Game offices will not be open on that day.

Sage grouse and sandhill crane tags cost $22.75 each for residents and $74.25 for nonresidents.

Sage grouse

For the first year, sage grouse hunters in 2021 will have to buy a tag (or tags) designated for 12 zones, and a total of 1,960 tags will be available.

Sage grouse season runs Sept. 18 through Oct. 31. Hunters must choose a single zone to hunt in, but the season has been expanded by more than a month in some zones. Each hunter can buy up to two tags depending on the zone, but eight zones are limited to one tag per hunter.

The sage grouse tag system is designed to limit harvest to less than 10 percent of the estimated fall population in each of the 12 reporting zones. Hunters can exchange tags between zones before the season starts if tags are available.

An updated seasons and rules brochure is available online the sage grouse webpage.

Sandhill cranes

There will be a total of 610 sandhill crane tags available for six hunting areas in Eastern Idaho.

Season runs September 1–15 or September 16–30 depending on tag type, which is determined by hunt area and season dates. Sandhill crane hunters are also required to purchase a Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit.

For seasons and rules for sandhill cranes go to page 14 on the sandhill crane webpage.