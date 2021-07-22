Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,144 in the last 365 days.

Sage grouse and sandhill crane tags go on sale Aug. 1

Hunters wanting to hunt sage grouse or sandhill cranes can buy tags starting at 10 a.m. MDT on Aug. 1, and both will be available in limited numbers on a first-come, first served basis. Hunters can buy tags at Fish and Game offices  during normal business hours, at license vendors, with a credit card through the online vendor, or by calling (800) 554-8685. NOTE: Because Aug. 1 falls on a Sunday, Fish and Game offices will not be open on that day. 

Sage grouse and sandhill crane tags cost $22.75 each for residents and $74.25 for nonresidents. 

Sage grouse

For the first year, sage grouse hunters in 2021 will have to buy a tag (or tags) designated for 12 zones, and a total of 1,960 tags will be available. 

Sage grouse season runs Sept. 18 through Oct. 31. Hunters must choose a single zone to hunt in, but the season has been expanded by more than a month in some zones. Each hunter can buy up to two tags depending on the zone, but eight zones are limited to one tag per hunter. 

The sage grouse tag system is designed to limit harvest to less than 10 percent of the estimated fall population in each of the 12 reporting zones. Hunters can exchange tags between zones before the season starts if tags are available.

An updated seasons and rules brochure is available online the sage grouse webpage.

Sandhill cranes

There will be a total of 610 sandhill crane tags available for six hunting areas in Eastern Idaho. 

Season runs September 1–15 or September 16–30 depending on tag type, which is determined by hunt area and season dates. Sandhill crane hunters are also required to purchase a Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit. 

For seasons and rules for sandhill cranes go to page 14 on the sandhill crane webpage.  

You just read:

Sage grouse and sandhill crane tags go on sale Aug. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.