Dr. Theresa Dale Invited to Speak at Upcoming ANMA Convention in Las Vegas
Dr. Theresa Dale will be a featured speaker at the American Naturopathic Medical Association’s 40th Anniversary Convention, August 27-29 2021VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Theresa Dale and hundreds of other natural health professionals from around the world will soon attend the American Naturopathic Medical Association’s (ANMA) 40th Anniversary Convention, a 3-day educational and networking conference held from August 27th to August 29th, 2021, at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas.
Dr. Theresa Dale is among the more than 40 naturopathic professionals who will be speaking at the event. Dr. Dale will have a booth at the ANMA event to meet attendees and discuss natural medicine innovations.
Dr. Theresa Dale to Speak on Eliminating Pathogens Using Naturopathic Medicine
A featured speaker at the ANMA event will be public educator Dr. Theresa Dale, Ph.D., CCN, NP. Dr. Dale is conducting a 2-hour workshop currently scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 28th, in Ballroom F.
Dr. Dale earned a Ph.D., ND, HMD, and CCN while studying holistic medicine in Europe. Dr. Dale’s specialties include Clinical and Traditional Naturopathy, Bio-Resonance Medicine, Biological Medicine, Clinical Nutrition, and advanced Homeopathic Medicine. Dr. Dale is also the founder and operator of The Wellness Center for Research and Education, Inc., and the California College of Natural Medicine (501c3).
At the convention, Dr. Dale will provide detailed information about hormone imbalance, medications, and the function and potential of adrenal glands. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn the latest research surrounding dental issues, hormones, saliva, blood, and the hands-on testing at the center of Dr. Dale’s work.
2021 ANMA 40th Anniversary Convention
This year, attendees will celebrate the ANMA’s 40-year history of representing real naturopaths and protecting public access to naturopathic treatment in the United States.
Known as the largest gathering of naturopathic professionals in the world, the convention is a place for people to meet, network, and learn about new developments in natural and holistic medicine. Many practitioners also attend the conference to earn credits in continuing education.
In recognition of the outstanding work done by natural medicine specialists, the conference will be hosting and honoring individuals at the Higher Achievement Award members’ luncheon.
Admission is $100 for current ANMA members, $55 for colleagues of members, and $595 for non-members.
For more information, contact the American Naturopathic Medical Association: https://www.anma.org/convention
About Dr. Theresa Dale
Dr. Theresa Dale is a researcher, author, and natural medicine practitioner currently serving as founder, president, and CEO of The Wellness Center for Research and Education, Inc., and the California College of Natural Medicine (501c3). A natural products innovator and international speaker, Dr. Dale is the author of two books, “Transform Your Emotional DNA, Understanding the Blueprint of Your Life” and “Revitalize Your Hormones: Dr. Dale’s 7 Steps to a Happier, Healthier and Sexier You.”
