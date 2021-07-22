Shipbuilding Industry Outlook 2021 States Increasingly Environmentally Friendly Options Among Market Trends

Segments covered: By Product – Bulkers, Tankers, Containers, Cruise and Ferry, Others; By Application – Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation; By End-User – Transport Companies, Military, Others

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the shipbuilding market, the industry is increasingly using options that lessen the impact on the environment. Shipbuilding companies around the world are increasingly using green shipbuilding technologies to comply with environmental rules and regulations. Technologies being used for shipbuilding include ships with no ballast systems that block organisms entering the ship and eliminate the need for sterilization equipment, sulphur scrubber systems, waste heat recovery systems, speed nozzles, exhaust gas recirculation systems, advanced rudder and propeller systems, fuel and solar cell propulsion systems and use of LNG fuels for propulsion and auxiliary engines. Ships built using these technologies have significant energy savings and low carbon emissions.

For instance, Peace Boat, a Japanese non-profit NGO has entered into an agreement with Finnish shipbuilding company Arctech Helsinki Shipyard for the construction of Ecoship, the world’s greenest cruise vessel. Dean Shipyards Group is also coordinating a green LeanShips project aimed at creating less polluting vessels. NYK has announced ECO SHOPIS 2030 which will have 69% less CO2 emissions. It is expected to run on fuel cell technology including solar cell and wind sails.



Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the ship building market, accounting for a massive 50.0% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Western Europe, North America then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the ship building market will be Middle East and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.4% and 7.1% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and South America, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 6.64% and 6.55% respectively during 2020-2025. TBRC’s report also includes information on the top shipbuilding countries in the world 2020 and their forecast numbers.

The global ship building market is expected to grow from $147.98 billion in 2020 to $158.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $186.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Another environmentally friendly approach in the industry includes the source of energy used in both shipbuilding as well as the ships themselves. Shipbuilding companies are increasingly investing in the development of solar and wind powered ships to lower the harmful emissions and fuel consumption. Solar and wind powered ships utilize wind energy, solar energy, or both as a source of energy for production of hydrogen fuel cells, or production of electricity to propel the motor and run the ship. These vessels are also built with fossil-fuel powered engines for emergency operations. Currently, Wallenius Marine, a Sweden based ship design and management company is developing 200-meter-long wind powered cargo ship with capacity to carry 7,000 cars and ability to reduce carbon emissions by 90% compared to the conventional ship.

In November 2018, Neoline SAS, entered into strategic partnership with France-based automobile manufacturer Groupe Renault for development of two wind-powered car carrier with capacity to reduce carbon emissions by 90%.

