Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Report 2021-2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Report from 2021-2031: Forecasts By Disease Indication (Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Diabetic Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion, and Others), By Therapeutic Class (Anti-VEGF Agents, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, and Others), By Dosage Form (Gels, Eye Solutions, Capsules & Tablets, Eye Drops, Ointments, and Others), By Patient Demographics (Adults, Geriatric, and Pediatric), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Retinal Disorder Treatment market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analyzed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Retinal Disorders

Retinal Disorders prevalence has increased very rapidly as compared to the last few years and it is expected that retinal disorders prevalence will increase during the forecast period. According to Genentech, USA Inc. that approximately 200,000 new cases of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) use to be identified each year in the United States and approximately 7.7 million Americans are suffering from diabetic retinopathy. And which is expected to increase by 11.3 million by 2030. Increasing retinal disorders cases is creating a huge demand for the retinal disorders treatment. Due to which Increasing prevalence of retinal disorders is working as a driver for the retinal disorders treatment market .

Increasing Geriatric Population around the World

An increasing in geriatric population is suffering from various retinal disorders including diabetic retinopathy and age-related degeneration (AMD). All regions are facing a huge increase in the number of geriatric populations. For instance: According to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Population Division geriatric population (persons aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019. Geriatric population is at high risk of retinal disorders and requires anti-VEGF agents, anti-inflammatory drugs, and others for treatment. Rapid increase in the number of the geriatric population around the globe is also increasing demand for retinal disorders treatment around the world.

Market Opportunities

Increasing Strategic initiatives in retinal disorders treatment Drugs

Manufactures present in the market are taking various strategic initiatives in order to increase their revenue generation in the market, strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches and press conference & events. These strategic initiatives are helping manufacturers in the market to increase their revenue generation due to this reason increasing strategic initiatives in the retinal disorders treatment market is creating new opportunities as a driver for the retinal disorders treatment market .

Competitive Landscape

Top companies (Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.) constitute more than XX% share of the global Retinal Disorder Treatment market. Other companies profiled in the report include Pfizer, Inc., Allergan plc, Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Bayer AG, Graybug Vision, Inc., Novartis AG and Acucela Inc. (Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.). Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2020, Ocugen has received fourth Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from FDA granted for OCU400 in the treatment of PDE6B gene mutation-associated retinal diseases. The launch will help the company to expand retinal disorder treatment and widened revenue generation from market focused product portfolio.

