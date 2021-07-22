Full-page ad in The New York Times with Letter to President Biden: Let Cuba Live

Image of Full Page Ad in New York Times

Over 400 politicians, intellectuals, scientists, clergy, artists, activists & ex-heads of state call on Biden to immediately lift Trump's 243 sanctions on Cuba

We stand with the Cuban people,” Biden wrote on July 12. The letter signers respond: “If that is the case, we ask you to immediately sign executive order and annul Trump’s 243 ‘coercive measures.’”
— Signers of the Letter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An urgent and public appeal to President Biden signed by over 400 politicians, prominent intellectuals, scientists, clergy, artists, musicians, leaders, activists and former heads of state from around the world calls on the White House to immediately lift Trump's 243 unilateral and additional sanctions that are hindering Cuba’s efforts to control the pandemic and save the lives of people living in Cuba. Signers include actors Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon, Danny Glover and Mark Ruffalo, former presidents Lula da Silva (Brazil) and Rafael Correa (Ecuador), intellectuals Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Judith Butler and Cornel West. The letter will appear on the Friday edition of The New York Times.

Cuba – a country of eleven million people – is living through a difficult crisis due to the growing scarcity of food and medicine. Recent protests have drawn the world’s attention to this. These prominent signers write: “it’s unconscionable, especially during a pandemic, to intentionally block remittances and Cuba’s use of global financial institutions, given that access to dollars is necessary for the importation of food and medicine.”

"We stand with the Cuban people," Biden wrote on July 12. The letter signers respond: "If that is the case, we ask you to immediately sign an executive order and annul Trump's 243 'coercive measures.'"

This open letter is the first of a joint initiative between The People’s Forum, CODEPINK, and the ANSWER Coalition to change the immoral and short-sighted policy of the embargo towards Cuba, and to provide much-needed medicine and medical supplies to the Cuban people.

The Open Letter and full list of signers can be found online at www.LetCubaLive.com

Organizers Manolo De Los Santos, Medea Benjamin, Jodie Evans, and Brian Becker are available for interviews.

For media enquiries contact peace@peoplesforum.org or 347-349-1372

Manolo De Los Santos
The People's Forum
+1 347-349-1372
peace@peoplesforum.org
About

We are a movement incubator for working class and marginalized communities to build unity across historic lines of division at home and abroad. We are an accessible educational and cultural space that nurtures the next generation of visionaries and organizers who believe that through collective action a new world is possible. Our center comprises a co-working space, conference rooms, a theater for film screenings, a media laboratory, a lending library, and our People’s Café.

https://peoplesforum.org/

